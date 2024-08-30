The Michigan football season is just one day away as the defending champs will kick things off against Fresno State at home on Saturday night. The Wolverines are coming off an incredible 15-0 season in which they won the Big Ten and the national championship, and their title defense begins when the Bulldogs arrive in Ann Arbor. The wait is over. Michigan football is back.

Michigan football is coming into this season in an unusual spot. The Wolverines won the national championship last year well after the NCAA sign-stealing investigation began, but there are still rival fans questioning the legitimacy of the title. The Wolverines are also a completely different team this season from both a player and coach standpoint. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of product they display on the field Saturday night.

Fresno State football is coming into this season with some confidence as they had another successful year last season. The Bulldogs did end the regular season with three straight losses after starting 8-1, but they did win their bowl game. This team has been better than people realize in recent years.

We are just one day away from Michigan and Fresno State battling it out on the field, so here are three predictions for the week one contest:

Davis Warren will throw three touchdown passes

Alex Orji came into the offseason as the favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Michigan football team this year, but the Wolverines still don't officially have their starter named yet. There have been some rumblings that Davis Warren will actually be the one getting the start on Saturday night. There's a chance that's not the case, but for now, we're going to assume that Warren is the starter.

Davis Warren has shown tremendous ability to throw the football in the last two Michigan spring games. A lot of people outside of Ann Arbor are sleeping on his talent, but he might end up surprising a lot of people on Saturday night.

Donovan Edwards will rush for 100+ yards

Donovan Edwards had a huge performance in the national championship last year, but outside of that, it wasn't his best season. Edwards will be the first to tell you that. After a terrific 2022 campaign, he came into last year with big expectations. He didn't quite live up to them, but he is back as RB1 this year for Michigan, and Edwards is going to have a big season.

The one time Donovan Edwards received RB1 carries in his Michigan career was during the end of the 2022 season when Blake Corum was hurt. He more than delivered. Edwards had two huge touchdown runs against Ohio State and he rushed for over 200 yards in that game. He also made numerous big plays in the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff.

When Edwards is the go-to guy, he delivers. He is going to have a good game on Saturday night.

Michigan football will win 30-10

We're going with an exact score prediction here. It might take a couple of drives for Michigan to find their stride on offense, but they'll get it going, and they will end up winning this game comfortably. Don't sleep on Fresno State, though. This isn't a typical free win in week one. The Bulldogs are going to come ready to play, and they will make things tough for the Wolverines.

Michigan football will kickoff against Fresno State at 7:34 ET on Saturday night from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Wolverines are favored by 20.5 points.