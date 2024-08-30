ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Michigan football team will begin their national title defense on Saturday at home against Fresno State. The Wolverines and Bulldogs will be battling it out under the lights, and it will be the first game with Sherrone Moore as the official Michigan head coach. It's time to continue our college football odds series with a Fresno State-Michigan prediction and pick.

Michigan football is coming into this season in an unusual spot. The Wolverines won the national championship last year well after the NCAA sign-stealing investigation began, but there are still rival fans questioning the legitimacy of the title. The Wolverines are also a completely different team this season from both a player and coach standpoint. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of product they display on the field Saturday night.

Fresno State football is coming into this season with some confidence as they had another successful year last season. The Bulldogs did end the regular season with three straight losses after starting 8-1, but they did win their bowl game. This team has been better than people realize in recent years.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-Michigan Odds

Fresno State: +20.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +890

Michigan: -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State football is a lot better than people think. This isn’t your typical free win during week one for Michigan. The Bulldogs were ranked at one point last season and they have been a consistently solid program in recent years.

The Bulldogs won nine games last year, and they won 10 games in each of the two years before that. Fresno State is going to be a good team once again, and they might be able to hang with this Michigan team that lost a ton of starters from a year ago.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan football can cover this spread because of their defense. The Wolverines lost 10 out of 11 starters on offense, but they return some of their best defensive playmakers from last year’s national title team. Fresno State isn’t going to score a lot of points, and that will take some pressure off of this inexperienced offense. The Wolverines won’t have to score a ton of points to cover this spread.

Final Fresno State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

This is a brand new Michigan team taking the field on Saturday. New coaches, new players, everything. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if it takes these guys, especially on offense, to get into a rhythm. The Wolverines are going to look a little bit sluggish on offense, but the defense will still play well enough to help the team get a comfortable victory. Fresno State football will cover, however, as the Wolverines take this one 30-10.

Final Fresno State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +20.5 (-104), under (-110)