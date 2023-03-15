With an experienced and solid returning roster, the Michigan Wolverines are poised to push for a third straight Big Ten football championship in 2023. Here we will look at four way-too-early Michigan football predictions for the 2023 season as spring practice kicks off.

Despite making consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff, the offseason is never peaceful for Michigan football. Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s possible move to the NFL was widely discussed. The team also lost multiple players to transfers, including former team captains Erick All and Cade McNamara. Furthermore, the coaching staff underwent multiple changes, including offensive coordinator Matt Weiss being let go.

However, amidst all the tumult, Michigan has accumulated a 25-3 record over the last two seasons. This is ranked as one of the top four teams in several “way too early” college football rankings for 2023. Additionally, the team has a talented roster, perhaps the most gifted during the Jim Harbaugh era. Although Ohio State and Penn State are fierce competitors for the Big Ten championship, Michigan appears to be in an excellent position to win its third consecutive conference title in 2023.

Having said that, let’s get into our four way-too-early Michigan football predictions for the 2023 season.

4. Roman Wilson tallies 800+ receiving yards

Michigan football’s wide receiver corps has a wealth of talent. That said, Roman Wilson appears poised to take on the role of the offense’s top receiving target in 2023. With impressive speed, he presents multiple threats to opposing defenses. He can exploit screens, line up in the slot, or stretch the field deep. Wilson is expected to become a key receiver for quarterback JJ McCarthy this season. He takes over the position held by veteran Ronnie Bell in 2022, who finished with the most receptions on the team at 62. In 2023, Wilson is predicted to surpass that with 60 or more receptions and become the go-to option as WR1. As such, Wilson should end up with 800+ receiving yards.

3. Blake Corum is unstoppable on the ground

It’s no surprise that many consider Blake Corum the top returning running back in college football. Remember that he was even a contender for the Heisman trophy in 2022 until he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 11. Despite missing three games, he still managed to rush for 1,463 yards. That put him only 266 yards away from the top spot in college football. Looking ahead, with an offensive line full of future NFL draft picks paving the way, Corum should be absolutely unstoppable on the ground. We have him going over 1500+ rushing yards easy. As such, don’t be shocked if he is a contender for the Heisman trophy once again in 2023.

2. JJ McCarthy enters the Heisman conversation

Keep in mind that JJ McCarthy had an impressive 65 percent completion rate in 2022. He threw 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions and ranked in the top 25 for passing efficiency. In particular, McCarthy’s standout performance against Ohio State won him the hearts of many Michigan fans. Recall that he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in that marquee matchup. In 2023, with the promotion of Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach, McCarthy will have a different voice guiding him and may be able to evolve the passing game further. Fans are excited to see what the former 5-star recruit can do this year. Take note that despite Michigan’s run-heavy offense, McCarthy was only four touchdown passes away from breaking the single-season record of 25. With another year of experience and a shot at a national championship, McCarthy should break that record and enter the 2023 Heisman trophy conversation.

1. Michigan football wins the national title

Michigan football has come close to winning a national championship in the past two seasons, but they were unable to do so. Recall that they were eliminated in the CFP Semifinal both times. They lost to a strong Georgia team two seasons ago and lost to underdogs TCU earlier this year. However, in the 2023-24 season, Michigan should finally win the national championship. They have a strong offense led by experienced quarterback JJ McCarthy and an exceptional backfield with Blake Corum. Michigan football also has a very strong offensive line and a multitude of receivers and tight ends that can challenge the opposition’s defense.

Michigan football’s defense is also well-positioned at every spot on the field, with the exception of one of the corner positions. The Wolverines have a wealth of experienced players returning, such as defensive backs Mike Sainristil and Rod Moore. They also have defensive linemen Kris Jenkins and Rayshaun Benny and linebackers Michael Barrett and Junior Colson. Edge rushers Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor are also still around. Additionally, the team has several young players who saw significant playing time during their freshman season. With such a well-rounded roster, Michigan is one of the most complete teams. Without a doubt, any outcome that does not include the national championship would be considered a failure.