By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

With Michigan set to take on TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, all eyes are on quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Michigan QB1 has high expectations for himself, setting his sights on being better than Tom Brady himself.

Ahead of the Michigan-TCU matchup in The Fiesta Bowl, JJ McCarthy appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. During his appearance, he spoke about Tom Brady. McCarthy has his sights set on surpassing the former Michigan quarterback.

McCarthy stated, “I personally and selfishly want to be known as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. I have so much respect for that man and everything he’s done with what he’s been given, but I’m chasing him. I’m chasing him. I texted him when I got here, and I told him, ‘I want to get the ring that you didn’t get.’ That goes for this year and winning that national championship. Ultimately, the goal is to have more rings than that guy, and I’m going to do whatever I can to follow his blueprint and hopefully surpass him.”

Brady, while becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks to take the field in the NFL, was never able to win a championship during his time at Michigan. JJ McCarthy let Brady know that he plans to do something he was never able to do.

JJ McCarthy himself has put together a strong season for himself in 2022. With him leading the charge, Michigan has a 13-0 record and is currently ranked second in the nation. When they take on TCU on Saturday, with a trip to the National Championship on the line, McCarthy has no intentions of losing.