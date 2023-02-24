The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2022 season full of expectations. Michigan managed to return to the College Football Playoff after a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, the Wolverines once again failed to advance past the semifinals thanks to a tough loss to TCU.

With back-to-back losses in the CFP, the pressure for a better 2023 season is very high. Because of that, Michigan’s spring practice is getting more and more attention. The Wolverines kicked off their spring work this week.

As many key players departed, head coach Jim Harbaugh will have a lot of work to do to find their replacements. This should create some interesting competition among veterans and new recruits for more playing time.

With that being said, here are some of the most intriguing position battles to watch for Michigan Football as they start their spring practice and get ready for the Maize and Blue Spring Game on April 1.

Wide Receiver

Perhaps one of the main areas Michigan football will need to address in 2023 is wide receiver. The Wolverines are losing WR1 and team captain Ronnie Bell to the pros.

In 2022, Bell was Michigan’s leading receiver for the third time in his career. He finished the season with 62 receptions and 889 receiving yards, scoring four touchdowns in the process. He also added 23 yards on the ground for one score. The redshirt senior ended up earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in the process.

To make matters worse, Andrel Anthony is also leaving. The wideout played two seasons for the Wolverines before announcing his transfer to the Oklahoma Sooners for 2023.

Since Michigan often plays with three wide receivers, these departures open many opportunities on the roster. Still, some players are already emerging as favorites for the main roles.

Cornelius Johnson is returning for his fifth year with the program after he had 499 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. Roman Wilson racked up 376 yards and four scores while also serving as a returner.

That leaves the WR3 battle wide open. Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons just finished their freshman campaigns and could earn bigger roles in 2023. AJ Henning has been with the program since 2020 but has been mostly playing as a returning specialist.

All three should get some opportunities throughout spring, and do not be surprised if two or all three share the WR3 position early in the season.

Cornerback

Another Michigan football department to keep an eye on is the secondary. The Wolverines have plenty of players to have depth, but they still need to find their starters.

Entering his sophomore season, Will Johnson should continue as the team’s main cornerback. In 2022, he was named to Pro Football Focus’s True Freshman All-America Team.

However, Michigan will be without DJ Turner and Gemon Green for 2023. That leaves Johnson’s opposite cornerback to be determined during spring practice. The Wolverines have some interesting players who could battle for the position, but most have yet to play significant time on defense.

Graduate student Jalen Perry has spent most of his time with special teams. Ja’Den McBurrows missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury. Jyaire Hill is a four-star recruit and the second-highest-rated player for the Wolverines’ 2023 class. However, he might spend more time with the scouting team in his true freshman season

Michigan could also convert one of its safeties to a cornerback. That would bring Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry to the competition as well.

With newcomers and some upperclassmen, Jim Harbaugh should have a tough task to find Johnson’s partner on the field.

EDGE

Michigan’s defense will suffer major setbacks for the 2023 season. In addition to the secondary, the defensive line will lose some key players. Second-Team All-American Mike Morris declared for the NFL Draft and Eyabi Okie is transferring to Charlotte.

Without them, the Wolverines will need to find a new EDGE for the starting lineup. Some players seem to be ahead of others in the quest for a first-stringer role.

Derrick Moore had his moments last season with two sacks and a pass breakup. Braiden McGregor had 17 total tackles with nine of them being solo plus 2.5 sacks and two breakups. Jaylen Harrell had the biggest presence among the trio, recording 30 tackles with 19 solos, 3.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Another player who could be in consideration is Josaiah Stewart. A transfer from Coastal Carolina, he had 12.5 sacks two years ago when the Chanticleers finished 11-2. In 2022, he registered 3.5 sacks.

TJ Guy and Kechaun Bennett are also some players who, depending on how well they perform in spring practice, could gain a larger role in the 2023 season.

While Morris and Okie’s departures should affect the team, Michigan football has plenty of options to work with. This makes the EDGE position battle one of the most interesting ones for the Wolverines ahead of the 2023 season.