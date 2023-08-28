Just looking at the rosters from the ongoing FIBA World Cup and the number of NBA players playing for other countries, it's evident how much of an influence international basketball has begun to have on the American game. American colleges have begun to look overseas for potential recruits. It soon won't be so uncommon to see many of the top college basketball teams sporting rosters that include top international prospects. The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Juwan Howard are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out this past season. To do so, Michigan is hoping to get immediate contributions from recent commit Lee Aaliya from Argentina. Aaliya just committed to the Wolverines as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

https://x.com/tiptonedits/status/1695478904960520245?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

The Michigan Wolverines landed Lee Aaliya after a strong performance at the U19 FIBA World Cup no less. He averaged 17.1 points per game, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots. He shot 56.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line. Aaliya had just been recently deemed eligible to play in the NCAA and for this upcoming season.

Michigan had been in need of a big man with the departure of Hunter Dickinson to the transfer portal. Aaliya is an efficient player around the basket with a high motor. He joins George Washington III as the only commits from the class of 2023 on the Wolverines roster. Michigan also welcomed a few key players from the transfer portal in Tray Jackson from Seton Hall, Nimari Burnett from Alabama and Olivier Nkamhoua from Tennessee.