Back during the early 2000's, the Michigan State Spartans had a young player by the name of Jason Richardson. As a freshman during the 1999-2000 season, Richardson played a key role for the Spartans off the bench as the team went on to win the NCAA championship. A year later, Richardson elevated his game as a sophomore as the team made a Final Four run. Flash forward to the present, and Tom Izzo will get to coach Richardson's son, Jase Richardson. Michigan State picked up the commitment from Jase Richardson this weekend as per Joe Tipton from On3 Sports.

NEWS: 2024 Top-40 recruit Jase Richardson tells me he’s committed to Michigan State. “I’m super excited to be a Spartan Dawg…Go Green! Story: https://t.co/Nn7Sct7Xl0 pic.twitter.com/3TnQqD93QU — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 15, 2023

Jase Richardson chose Michigan State over other finalists Alabama and Cincinnati. Tom Izzo will hope that the younger Richardson can bring the same kind of success to the program that his father did. Richardson is currently a senior at Columbus High School in Florida.

As per Tipton, Richardson cited his connection to Izzo as a major factor in his decision.

“I chose Michigan State because of the connection I felt with the coaching staff and team,” Richardson said. “I feel like I have built a really good connection with Coach Izzo and the entire coaching staff throughout the recruiting process. Each time I was on campus it felt like home.”

Richardson spent the first three years of his high school career at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas before transferring to Florida for his senior year. He is considered a four star recruit and one of the best point guard prospects in the country.