The Michigan State basketball program got great news on Wednesday, as both Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard announced that they will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school for the 2023-2024 season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The returns of Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard should make Michigan State basketball one of the top teams in the preseason rankings. After making a run to the Sweet 16 and upsetting Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, expectations will be for Tom Izzo’s team to contend at the top of the Big Ten and be in the conversation for a national championship.

If Michigan State does win the national championship, it would be Tom Izzo’s second, and the first for the Big Ten since 2000, which was won by Michigan State.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaden Akins is heading into his third season with Michigan State. He averaged 9.8 points per game with four rebounds and 1.2 assists, according to Sports Reference. He would be expected to take another jump in production during his junior year.

AJ Hoggard is heading into his senior year with the Spartans. He averaged 12.9 points per game last year with 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds, according to Sports Reference.

Akins and Hoggard are expected to form one of the best backcourts in the country next season. It will be interesting to see how the Spartans fare next season in the Big Ten, and if they will be contending to win the conference, as most people expect. The talent is certainly there for Michigan State to do that.