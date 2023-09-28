As Michigan State football begins its search for a new head coach, at least one presumed candidate has erased his name from the running. Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman made it clear that he'll remain in his perch with the Wildcats.

“I’ll be sticking in Manhattan and will not be a candidate for that job,” Klieman said, via Gabe Ikard.

Klieman is in his fifth season as head coach of Kansas State. He led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship last season that vaulted the program back into the national spotlight. The Wildcats finished the 2022 season with a 10-4 record and ranked 14th in the final AP Top 25 poll, both of which are Kansas State football's best marks since 2012.

The Wildcats started this season ranked 16th but lost their ranking after a Week 3 upset loss to Missouri. Kansas State sits at 3-1 and has a bye this week.

Michigan State football is in a state of turmoil right now following the dismissal of head coach Mel Tucker after he was accused of sexual harassment. Though Tucker disputes the allegations, Michigan State officially fired him for cause on Wednesday after three-plus seasons with the program.

Michigan State will likely play out the rest of the season with interim head coach Harlon Barnett leading the way before bringing in a full-time coach for next season. The Spartans are 2-2 this year after going 5-7 in 2022. Tucker had one winning season in his three years as Michigan State's head coach.

Though the program is in the national spotlight for the wrong reasons, Michigan State football should have no problem finding a new head coach for 2024.