On Monday, Michigan State announced its intent to fire head football coach Mel Tucker for cause, which means the school believes they do not intend to pay the buyout, and now Tucker has released a statement on the matter. Football coach Mel Tucker addressed many points, but did say he was not surprised that Michigan State plans to dismiss him, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“I am disappointed — but not surprised — to learn that MSU intends to terminate my contract over Ms. Tracy's improper public discourse of the entire 1200-page investigation fire regarding her baseless complaint against me. Let's be clear. I don't believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago. A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that the other motives are at play,” Mel Tucker's statement reads, via Auerbach.

Tucker had been suspended for a sexual misconduct scandal, and Michigan State believed there was enough evidence that they would be able to fire him for cause due to conduct that breaches his contract.

In Tucker's statement he addresses several points, and mentions that Michigan State had all of the information that is being used to fire him was available to the university since March.

Based on Tucker's response, it seems that he will fight to secure at least some portion of his buyout. That battle could take a long time to figure out, but he is surely out as head coach of the Michigan State football program.