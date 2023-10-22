The Michigan State football team had a crushing Saturday. The Spartans were beaten down by the mighty Michigan football program. The Wolverines shut out the Spartans 49-0. Nothing could go right for Michigan State, including their pre-game presentation and graphics on the big board. The Spartans had a pregame video trivia activity for fans, but one question asked about Adolf Hitler's home country and included an image of him. Understandably, many found the content unnecessary and inappropriate.

The Michigan State football program could not catch a break against Michigan

Of course, the Michigan State Athletic Department made a statement apologizing for the content.

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Matt Larson, Michigan State AD of Communications stated (h/t Chris Vannini). Michigan State claimed the trivia question and image came from a third-party source which the school is not using anymore.

In addition, MSU vowed to have stronger screening and approval procedures for video board content in the future. After the Adolf Hitler image was addressed, the day only got worse for the Michigan State football squad.

The Spartans only had 190 yards of total offense compared to the Michigan football offense. The Wolverines totaled a whopping 490 yards on the day. QB J.J. McCarthy had a field day. He threw for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Things will not get easier for the 2-5 Spartans. They soon face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in another Big 10 football matchup. Minnesota recently narrowly edged past Iowa after a controversial ending. The Spartans have time to tidy things up to steal a win in the Twin Cities.