One of the age old tenets in college basketball is not to count out Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. As long as Izzo is at the helm, Michigan State will be a dangerous and competitive team. On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Illinois, 80-78, and Tom Izzo was feeling a little nostalgic about Michigan State’s past glory days, as per Spartan media member Emmett Matasovsky.

“We had times we could have been down, but fought back. The atmosphere in the Breslin was reminiscent of the good old days. I told Mateen [Cleaves] that,” Izzo said. “Our team is getting better, mentally and physically. I think my players were nervous and excited. That is a good thing. The fans were. I’m sure the media thought today would be a hell of a game. That nervous and excited is good. Hasn’t been that way in previous years.”

With the win over Illinois, Michigan State improved to 7-0 in Big Ten Conference play. They are 16-2 overall and ranked No. 12 in the country in the AP men’s basketball poll.

Tom Izzo’s sustained excellence at Michigan State

Izzo has been at the helm for the Spartans since the 1995-96 season. During that time, his teams have only failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament twice, and that was his first two seasons when they made the NIT.

During his tenure as head coach, he has compiled a record of 723-297. He led the Spartans to the 2000 NCAA Tournament championship, and has guided them to seven Final Four appearances. Last season, Michigan State finished with a 15-10 record, 10-10 in conference play, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2018-19 season was the last time the Spartans advanced past the Sweet 16. Izzo has never had a losing overall record since he’s been head coach, and has only had a losing conference record once during the 2020-21 season when they finished 9-11.

Michigan State has been led by Jaden Akins this season and his 14.2 points per game. He’s shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

They’ve also gotten strong play from freshman Jase Richardson, the son of former Spartans star Jason Richardson. Jase has been averaging 9.6 points and has shot 59.1 from the field and 43.8 percent from the three-point line.

Against Illinois, it was Tre Holloman that led the way though with 17 points on 5-0f-9 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Frankie Fidler and Coen Carr each had 11 points off the bench.