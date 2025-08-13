Pete Alonso is now the home run king of Queens, New York. On Tuesday, Alonso smashed career home run No. 253, which is the most ever by a New York Mets player. Alonso has established himself as one of the purest home run hitters in the game since his rookie season, when he smashed 53 of them. He has 200 since his rookie season in 2019.

Here are some immediate reactions to Alonso's home run record, passing the legendary Darryl Strawberry.

Alonso is not stopping anytime soon. He is going to demolish this record by the time he is done playing (assuming he stays with the Mets).

Here are some fans' reactions to the historic home run.

The Mets have been one of the worst teams in MLB over the last few weeks. They are hoping to get back on the right track, and maybe this moment can help them get there. The Mets are currently beating the Atlanta Braves 8-5 at the end of the fourth inning. This is a very high-scoring game that has a chance to be even higher by the end of the next five innings.

Brandon Nimmo added to the home run fun as he smashed a go-ahead three-run bomb in the fourth inning to take a 3-run lead.

More New York Mets News
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a double in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Pete Alonso surpasses Darryl Strawberry for most all-time Mets home runsChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field.
Mets’ Carlos Mendoza makes huge rotation change amid disastrous slumpZachary Howell ·
New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after giving up the tying run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Mets’ Steve Cohen breaks silence on New York’s disastrous runRexwell Villas ·
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (not pictured) to end the top of the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mets’ Edwin Díaz reveals he shook off catcher before walk-off homer ended scoreless streak in Mets-Brewers loss, snapping 19 straight scoreless outings.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz drops revelation on scoreless streak ending on walk-off home run vs. BrewersYasmin Edañol ·
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo sends warning to Phillies despite pathetic losing streakMatt Wadleigh ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) draws a walk in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Mets roasted with beer puns after ugly sweep vs. BrewersRexwell Villas ·