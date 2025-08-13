Pete Alonso is now the home run king of Queens, New York. On Tuesday, Alonso smashed career home run No. 253, which is the most ever by a New York Mets player. Alonso has established himself as one of the purest home run hitters in the game since his rookie season, when he smashed 53 of them. He has 200 since his rookie season in 2019.

Here are some immediate reactions to Alonso's home run record, passing the legendary Darryl Strawberry.

Pete Alonso stands alone as the Mets' home run king 👑 pic.twitter.com/Eq5rac8XDD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 13, 2025

HR Number 253 Pete Alonso is now the Mets all time Home Run leader

pic.twitter.com/m7uHfifKtt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2025

PETE ALONSO IS THE NEW HOME RUN KING IN QUEENS 👑 He's now the Mets' franchise leader in home runs with 253 💥 pic.twitter.com/lnARV65dvu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 12, 2025

Alonso is not stopping anytime soon. He is going to demolish this record by the time he is done playing (assuming he stays with the Mets).

You could tell how much this record means to Pete Alonso. He loves and fully embraces this organization, the fans and the city. Met for life. pic.twitter.com/8zgCHVljvu — Amazin' Army (@WE_ARE_MET_FANS) August 13, 2025

Pete Alonso joins Mike Trout, Angels, Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins and Manny Machado, Padres as the only active players who lead a franchise all-time in home runs (h/t @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/xosIcUjDqG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 13, 2025

Non-football post: Pete Alonso just became the Mets’ all-time HR leader — and Gary Cohen gave us an electric call with a double “Outta here!” Soooo good. #LGM pic.twitter.com/cMs0GAhRj2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2025

History in Queens for Pete Alonso 👏 pic.twitter.com/7HHsfE6ulZ — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2025

Here are some fans' reactions to the historic home run.

Incredible accomplishment for Pete Alonso. He should never wear another uniform in his career. Next stop: 500 HR’s — Tommy Lugauer (@tommylugauer) August 13, 2025

Perception: Working for the Mets must be so great! You get to see all the cool moments! Reality: Pete Alonso hits his record HR while I’m in the stadium tunnels pic.twitter.com/0mz4HKzaTT — Mike Janela (@MikeJanela) August 13, 2025

The Mets have been one of the worst teams in MLB over the last few weeks. They are hoping to get back on the right track, and maybe this moment can help them get there. The Mets are currently beating the Atlanta Braves 8-5 at the end of the fourth inning. This is a very high-scoring game that has a chance to be even higher by the end of the next five innings.

Brandon Nimmo added to the home run fun as he smashed a go-ahead three-run bomb in the fourth inning to take a 3-run lead.