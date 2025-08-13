The Green Bay Packers overcame key injuries on both offense and defense last season, at least enough to earn an 11-6 record and NFC Wild Card berth. Though, one has to wonder how dangerous this team could have been if it maintained more health and consistency in its offense. Starting the new campaign strong is important, especially given their residence in what could be the deepest division in the NFL.

Unfortunately, however, the Packers are already weathering a plethora of offensive injuries. Following the news that quarterback Jordan Love underwent thumb surgery, wide receiver Romeo Doubs endured his own complication during Tuesday's practice. The former fourth-round draft pick went down after colliding with a teammate and left the field with an apparent back injury. He did not take much time to allay fans' concerns, however.

“Packers WR Romeo Doubs said he did not have time to talk with reporters but when asked if he was good after taking a hard fall in practice, he said yes,” ESPN NFL Nation's Rob Demovsky reported on X. His practice participation during the rest of the week will provide more concrete evidence of Doubs' status, but this is reassuring.

Can Romeo Doubs truly break out with Packers in 2025?

Although the 25-year-old has flashed promise during the first three seasons of his NFL career, he has been unable to separate himself from Green Bay's crowded WR room. He totaled 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season. Besides the ups and downs that Doubs navigates on the field, he also lost his composure. The Packers suspended the former Nevada star for one game last October after he missed practice and meetings. There were no incidents after that point, and Doubs even posted two multi-touchdown games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a number of intriguing receivers at his disposal, but the key is getting consistent production out of them. Christian Watson will likely start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after suffering a torn ACL in January, Jayden Reed is nursing a foot injury, Dontayvion Wicks is dealing with a calf issue and first-round speedster Matthew Golden is still learning the intricacies of being an NFL player.

If Romeo Doubs is truly feeling alright after his collision, then he will have a prime opportunity to stand out during the remainder of the summer. Green Bay needs him to stay on the field and take another step in what is the final year of his rookie contract.