After losing again to Duke, Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks bluntly about the win-loss record against the powerhouse.

It's a familiar sight for Michigan State basketball fans, but the Spartans have lost to the Duke Blue Devils. After the result Tuesday night, 74-65, Michigan State have fallen 4-15 against Duke. More specifically, since head coach Tom Izzo has been the Spartans head coach, he's 3-14 when facing the Blue Devils.

Izzo spoke after the game about his win-loss record against Duke. He also explained what the reasoning could be in terms of the lack of success against the college basketball powerhouse per ESPN.

“I think we got a damn good team,” Izzo said. “I really do. We haven’t played very good. We haven’t played very good. We’re going to play good. But why am I 3-14? I would like to know what their record is against a bunch of other people. They’re good, you know, give ’em credit, they’re good. Give me blame, because I’ve had different players and still lost so it’s got to be the coach.”

The Michigan State basketball team's senior guard Tyson Walker was one of the few bright spots as he scored a game-high 22 points. He said bluntly after the game that the team is mediocre at the moment according to MLive.com.

“We’re average right now,” Walker said. “We have a lot of work to do. We’re going to get it fixed. But right now, we’re just average.”

Another positive for the Spartans was forward Malik Hall who had 18 points Tuesday night. Subsequently, he's confident in the team's ability to get better as the season comes along.

“I think we progressively are a team that’s getting better,” Hall said. “We started off on a really low note, and we all know we did. Every day we’re just trying to get better.”

After starting 1-2, the No. 18 Michigan State basketball team will try to bounce back as they next face Butler this Friday.