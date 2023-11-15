After a great outing from Caleb Foster, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer speaks openly about the freshman's performance.

Duke's basketball program beat Michigan State Tuesday night on the back of freshman guard Caleb Foster who scored a team-high 18 points off the bench. Head coach Jon Scheyer opened up about the performance of Foster and how he “won” the contest for the Blue Devils according to Sports Illustrated.

“What Caleb did tonight, he won us the game,” Scheyer said about Foster after the game. “I just think it says a lot about him as a freshman being in this environment, in this moment, and not just the points…his defense, his rebounding, his passing.”

It was a tight game for the Duke men's basketball team, but Foster brought a spark to the squad. Scheyer especially loved his composure in the hectic environment.

“I just thought it was a big-time response,” Scheyer said. “And I can't say enough about his attitude.”

As a part of the 18 points, he had a very efficient night as he shot 7/8 from the field and 4/5 from three-point range. He spoke after the game about how his “dream” is panning out via the X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Duke basketball team.

“It's a dream come true,” he explained to sophomore forward Mark Mitchell in the locker room. “It's a game I've been watching my whole life. I'm just thankful to my teammates for letting me make big plays.”

“Dream come true. Game I’ve been watching my whole life.” 🗣️ @iamcalebfoster pic.twitter.com/2HOIQ7vCUv — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 15, 2023

Getting the win against Michigan State was a much needed bounce-back after losing to No. 12 Arizona last Friday. Starting the season at 2-1, the No. 9 ranked Duke basketball team will next face Bucknell on Nov. 16.