Michigan will play Penn State this week as they look to overcome the outside noise involving their sign-stealing scandal.

Surrounded by controversy, Michigan football has continued to control what they can control, and they have dominated college football all season long. However, they haven't faced a ranked opponent all season. That changes on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Wolverines will take on Penn State, ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Below is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game between Michigan and Penn State in Happy Valley.

When and where is the game?

No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 9 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Kickoff will be at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11.

How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State

The top-10 matchup will be broadcast on FOX as a part of the Big Noon Kickoff. Gus Johnson will be on the call, and Joel Klatt will provide color. The sideline reporter is Jenny Taft. You can also stream the game using fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium — University Park, Pa.

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Michigan -4.5 | O/U 45.5

Michigan storylines

Michigan football is under fire for allegedly stealing signs. Teams are allowed to steal signs during a game or in film, but they cannot advance scout teams or video tape team's calls in person. Michigan is under investigation for breaking these rules, but it hasn't prevented the Wolverines from being one of the best teams in the nation on the field this year.

Michigan is 9-0, ranked second in the nation in the AP poll and third in the College Football Playoff rankings. They have blown out every one of their opponents. However, people have questioned the validity behind their dominant streak because of the sign-stealing drama, as well as the fact that they haven't played a ranked team. The sign-stealing issues aren't behind them yet, as the team may still be disciplined, but the Wolverines will have a chance to prove themselves this week against Penn State.

On the field, Michigan has a case as the best team in the nation. They are fifth in scoring at 50.7 points per game and first in defense, only allowing 6.7 points per game. They have been truly supreme in comparison to their competition. J.J. McCarthy is in the midst of a Heisman-caliber season. With 2,134 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns, the quarterback is currently fourth in Heisman odds.

McCarthy has had the help of a great running back behind him. Blake Corum was ranked as one of the best players in college football in ClutchPoints' preseason rankings, and he has lived up to that praise so far. Corum's 16 rushing touchdowns are the most in the nation.

With two of the best offensive players in the nation, the Wolverines are a scary team, especially considering how good their defense is. Michigan has as many pick-6s (4) as they have touchdowns allowed this season. Michigan's defense is especially impressive in the red zone. They have only allowed one touchdown in the red zone all season.

Penn State storylines

The Michigan defense is great, but Penn State's defense isn't too shabby, either. The Nittany Lions know how to get after the quarterback. Their 38 sacks on the season are the most in the nation, and their ability to get into the backfield will definitely make things harder on McCarthy and Corum.

On top of that, Penn State is one of the few programs that competes with Michigan when it comes to both scoring offense and defense. Their 11.9 points against per game are the third-fewest in college football, and their 40.2 points for per game are the sixth-most in the nation.

Drew Allar goes under the radar, but the quarterback has had one of the best seasons in Division 1. He has only thrown one interception alongside his 20 touchdown passes. His favorite target has been KeAndre Lambert-Smith. His 51 catches and 645 receiving yards are over double the next leading receiver on the team.

Defensively, Penn State has incredible depth. Seventeen different players have at least one sack this year. Adisa Issac leads the way with 6.5 sacks.

Like Michigan, Penn State hasn't had much in terms of elite competition this year. They faced Iowa when they were ranked 24th and won 31-0, and their lone loss came at the hands of Ohio State. Both teams will have their biggest challenge of the year, and this game will have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.