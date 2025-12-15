Diego Pavia led Vanderbilt football to an epic season. He was named a Heisman Trophy finalist but came in second place. Pavia was not happy with his second-place finish, lashing out at the voters for placing him in second. After the Heisman ceremony, Pavia went out partying with an NSFW sign.

Videos have circulated of Pavia after the ceremony, with him partying and enjoying himself. He is also seen with a sign that says “F**k Indiana,” while he turns towards the camera displaying his middle finger.

Pavia has been nothing short of vulgar since losing the Hesiman to Fernando Mendoza. He was one of ten different players to receive first-place votes for the Heisman Trophy, along with other finalists, Mendoza, Julian Sayin, and Jeremiyah Love. He finished leading the way in second-place votes, finishing with 1,435 points. This was well above the 719 points of third-place Love, but well behind the winner. Mendoza brought in 643 first-place votes, while finishing with 2,361 voting points.

Pavia also finished in second place in all six regions in the voting, while Mendoza took first place in all six regions. There may be a hint of jealousy behind the reaction of Pavia. He has worked his way up from playing in junior college to playing at New Mexico State and then Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is in the midst of the best season in their history, but was left out of the College Football Playoff as a 10-2 squad.

Meanwhile, Mendoza took away the Heisman, as his team is 13-0, won the Big Ten, and is the top team in the playoffs. Mendoza also won the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O'Brien Awards. Pavia did take home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Vandy quarterback can also hang his hat on the fact that Eli Stowers, his tight end, won the John Mackey award as the best tight end.

Pavia may feel robbed, and for good reason. He had a season that could have easily earned him the Heisman, but he fell short. Commodores fans will get one more chance to see him play for the team. They will face Iowa on December 31 at the ReliaQuest Bowl.