Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz trolled the Michigan Wolverines for sign-stealing before this week's Big Ten showdown.

With allegations of sign-stealing flying around the Big Ten- largely aimed at Michigan- two of the conference's powers, Penn State football and the Wolverines, are gearing up for a huge Week 11 clash between two top-10 teams. And if there wasn't any tension between the two sides, there likely will be now after a video posted onto the Penn State football team's Twitter account showed defensive coordinator Manny Diaz trolling the Wolverines over their alleged sign-stealing.

Penn State football DC's sign-stealing jab at Michigan

“Those are the signals for it. Get there early, be loud, especially on third down,” Diaz said, as he pantomimed each signal to the Penn State football fans as part of a promotional message from the team.

Diaz' exaggerated gesturing is clearly a direct jab at Michigan football, who has been accused of carrying out an elaborate sign-stealing scheme involving fired analyst Connor Stalions, who left a paper trail of his travels to scout and steal signs from the Wolverines' future Big Ten opponents- and even their potential College Football Playoff foes from the 2022 season.

It was a pretty creative troll job from Penn State football, who casually placed Diaz into the end of their seemingly innocent-looking promotional video to Nittany Lions fans. But one can bet that Diaz' trolling won't be lost on Michigan, who already seems to be embracing the “villain role.”

As if this Big Ten clash needed any more juice. The Wolverines, ranked no. 3 in the country, are undefeated and looking to further bolster a case for the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, no. 10-ranked Penn State, whose only loss came to fellow Big Ten power Ohio State, is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win against Michigan. Game on.