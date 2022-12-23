By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Microsoft’s $69bn Activision Blizzard deal is the biggest in gaming history, more than five times bigger than the next most expensive deal.

Data analysts at Best Sport Betting Canada sourced and compiled data from Statista regarding the top 10 largest video game industry acquisitions. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activsion Blizzard is the biggest in terms of price. The $69bn deal ($68.7bn to be exact) is also the biggest ever in Microsoft’s history. What’s more interesting is, as mentioned above, this deal is more than five times bigger then the deal at second place. When Take-Two interactive acquired Zynga, they only spent $13bn. This is followed by Tencent acquiring Supercell at $9bn. In fact, the deal is bigger than all of the other 9 deals in the top ten list combined.

It’s understandable why this would be the case. Activision Blizzard has a lot of well known IPs. This includes World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, and the highly disputed Call of Duty series. Call of Duty in particular is what’s causing a problem for Microsoft. Microsoft has assured Sony that Call of Duty would stay on PlayStation. However, Sony is still adamantly against the purchase. This has led the EU, the UK, and the FTC to investigate the matter and make sure the purchase will not tip the balance in terms of competition.

