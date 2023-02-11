Mikal Bridges may be leaving the Phoenix Suns, but he made sure to let the city and the franchise know how much he enjoyed his time with them.

Bridges was among the assets that the Suns packaged to pull off a trade for Kevin Durant prior to the February 9 deadline. Everyone was shocked about the sudden development, with Bridges himself sharing his surprise since he only found out about the deal when his then-Suns teammate Damion Lee said it to him.

Despite the rather wild past 24 hours or so, Bridges has nothing but love for the Suns and his teammates. He understands the business side of the NBA, but he emphasized he and his Phoenix teammates will always be brothers. The 26-year-old said as much in his heartfelt Instagram message for the team:

“Mannnn I dont even know where to start! Just wanna thank Phoenix and especially the Suns for everything. Brought a kid who was pissed off getting traded from his hometown team to finding a new home and never wanting to leave. To my friends I met out there, so happy I met all of yall! I would have never had this much fun if it wasn’t for you guys, but you know life goes on so Imma catch y’all in the summer lol. “To the fans who stuck by me from that damn hitch in my shot and to even struggling in the playoffs, yall the best ever. Yall really made me feel so loved and when y’all started gettin’ on my ass when I was strugglin at times especially this year, I knew yall really cared and that meant more than yall would ever know! To the staff, coaches, and everyone that works at the facility/arena, I love yall so much. Imma really miss yall the most. Yall just let me be myself and made my day every time I came to work. I appreciate and gonna miss the hell out of all of yall .. and to my teammates, my mf brothers, my damn dawgs fr, ..I’m off all yall fr yall the opps now so don’t hit my line (especially yall Bismack Biyombo [and] Cameron Payne ) and aye [Chris Paul] make sure [yo]u send my gift bruh I play soon … :ove yall mfs man and yeah [Deandre Ayton] and [Devin Booker] I’m from Texas [yo]u see all these mf yalls in this paragraph. On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I got my twin wit me toooo so its up !

It’s certainly sad to see Mikal Bridges go, especially since he is a key part of the Suns. He brought some much-needed defense and tenacity to Phoenix, and with him out, the team is now facing questions on who’ll step in his shoes and anchor the defense.

The Nets are definitely lucky to get him from the Suns. While many might deem that the package they got in exchange for Kevin Durant is lacking, there is no denying that Brooklyn got good pieces as well. Not only does Bridges fit with the team that is now headlined by Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, but he also bodes well in their rebuilding efforts.