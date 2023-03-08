After dropping six of their first seven games with a revamped roster, the Brooklyn Nets looked left for dead this season. However, the last three games have given the new-look team life. Brooklyn fought back from 28 points down in Boston Friday, the largest comeback in the NBA this season and the largest in franchise history, before comfortably handling the Hornets Sunday and Rockets Tuesday.

It’s the first time this season the Nets have won three consecutive games by double digits. And Mikal Bridges, the heralded centerpiece of the Kevin Durant megadeal, has been the catalyst behind the recent turnaround. The 26-year-old scored 30-plus in each of the three wins. Bridges has reached the total four times in his last seven games after doing so twice in four and a half years with the Suns.

The Nets trailed by 11 points during the first quarter in Houston. They fought back to enter halftime with a five-point lead behind a shooting blitz from the second unit. Bridges would take Brooklyn home, dropping 18 points with five assists in the second half to extend the win streak.

Mikal Bridges dropped 30 PTS, 5 AST, and 4 threes in the Nets W tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EUlBO84RPi — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2023

“We’re staying together as a unit, as a team. Despite not all of us being here for that long, we just got that camaraderie where it’s just us out there,” Bridges said of his team’s resilience. “We all feel it. That’s the biggest thing. Even when they go on runs, we’re all just staying mellow and getting ready for the next possession. Just staying together is the biggest thing.”

Since joining the Nets, Bridges is averaging 25.5 points on 53/48/92 shooting splits, making him the first player in NBA history to average 25 on 50/40/90 splits in the first 10 games with a new team.

“He is the ultimate competitor,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said of the forward. “He plays every single night; I love that piece about him. That ability to contribute as a teammate. He is very unselfish. He gives up his time, gives his knowledge in the locker room and during the games. So it’s really been a joy to be around him and learn him as an individual.”

Bridges has drawn praise across the league during his breakout as the Nets’ lead scoring threat. The former lottery pick is under contract for the next three seasons at $23.3 million annually. With the salary cap set to rise, that deal could be among the best-value contracts in the league as Brooklyn pivots to a new era.

With Tuesday’s win, the Nets sit two and a half games ahead of Miami for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and one back of New York for fifth. Brooklyn will face the red-hot Bucks in Milwaukee Thursday before closing out a five-game road trip with stops in Minnesota, Denver, and Oklahoma City.