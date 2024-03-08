Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a 2-year, $41 million contract to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that includes $29 million in guaranteed money. As a result, Evans does not have to worry about receiving a significant offer from the Bucs or any other team in free agency. He has taken care of his business and that means he can blow off some steam in the offseason.
Evans was doing just that at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. Evans was sitting courtside in Houston when a call was made against Fred VanVleet of the Rockets in the fourth quarter of a tight game. As the call is made, both Evans and VanVleet can be seen yelling at the official.
Neither player's protests turned out to be effective as the Clippers emerged with a 122-116 victory. VanVleet had an effective game for the homestanding Rockets with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.
Evans may be a star player in the NFL, but he was a top high school basketball player from Galveston, Texas. He still uses his basketball abilities on the football field, as he will wall off defenders with his big body as he gets in a rebounding position to make key catches for Tampa Bay.
Mike Evans has played for the Bucs for 10 years since being selected as the No. 7 pick overall out of Texas A&M in the 2014 NFL Draft. Evans has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his 10 seasons. Evans caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.