The Carolina Panthers will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a big NFC South clash in Week 16. After the Panthers fell to the Saints, they need to win this game against the Bucs, as there will be a lot on the line. Naturally, there will be some Panthers' bold predictions for their big showdown this weekend.

Tampa Bay is currently favored to win by three points, according to FanDuel. Despite both teams sharing the same record, oddsmakers don't strongly believe the Cats can beat the Bucs.

It's time to analyze all that, as we examine what the Panthers are capable of doing this weekend against the Bucs. It's time for some Panthers' bold predictions.

Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle both thrive

It's difficult to run against the Bucs. Last season, Chuba Hubbard ran 12 times for just 43 yards on 3.6 yards per carry in his only appearance against them. Rico Dowdle is the newest addition to the Cats.

While the Bucs are 10th against the run, they have stumbled recently. They have allowed an average of 115 yards per carry over the last three games. Significantly, the Buccaneers' defense is hurting, and that may have contributed to their recent struggles. Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 82 yards in the Falcons' win against the Bucs. In the prior week, they allowed Devin Neal to rush 19 times for 70 yards and a score.

Hubbard and Dowdle are both capable of picking holes in a broken defense. Notably, both have shown the ability to run up the middle or down the sidelines. They can also catch out of the backfield. Expect them to have a good game against Tampa Bay.

Jaycee Horn picks off Baker Mayfield twice

Baker Mayfield has not been efficient lately, and things are not going as well as they once were. He went 19 for 34 with 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Falcons. There is no reason why Jaycee Horn cannot have a big game against the Bucs.

Mayfield has had just one game this season with two or more interceptions. However, Horn already has had two games with at least two interceptions. Horn has arguably been the best player on the defense, and patrols the secondary with extraordinary force. Overall, he plays so well in the defensive backfield that he can spot a play coming from all over the field. His second interception against Brock Purdy demonstrated this.

Horn will be one of the reasons why the Panthers make this a great game against the Bucs. His eyes will be all over Mayfield, and he will be one of the biggest X factors in this game, if not the biggest.

The Panthers win by a touchdown

The Bucs are favored, but the Panthers are at home, and they have done well in this scenario with a few exceptions. Currently, the Panthers are 4-2 at home this season, with losses to the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

While running the football will be important, the Panthers will need Bryce Young to play competent football. So far, the Bucs have won five in a row in this series, including 5-1 in their last six games in Charlotte. But this game feels different. After a disappointing loss to the Saints last weekend, the Panthers will be coming out strong to try to win this game.

Mayfield may have Mike Evans back, but that did not help them last week. While the Bucs do have their entire offense, there is something missing, and it seems like their slide has pointed to an alarming trend. This might give the Panthers the opportunity they need to win this game by a touchdown or more.