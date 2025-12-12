For five seasons, Todd Bowles’ defense had lived on the right side of NFL trivia. That streak ended Thursday night in gut-wrenching fashion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered a fourth-and-14 conversion during their 29-28 Week 15 collapse against the Atlanta Falcons. It marked the first time since 2020 that Tampa Bay failed to stop an opponent on fourth-and-14 or longer. Before that moment, the Bucs had turned away eight straight such attempts. They have built a quiet reputation for long-yardage resilience. That, however, vanished at the worst possible time.

The breakdown came late in Atlanta’s stunning 15-0 fourth-quarter rally. That was when Kirk Cousins converted the pivotal fourth down to keep the drive alive. It was the kind of snap Bowles’ defenses typically feast on, but coverage lapses and a lack of pressure opened the door. The historical echo was cruel: the last time it happened, Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard on fourth-and-16 in 2020. Yet, Tampa Bay still escaped that game with a W. This time, there was no such consolation.

Article Continues Below

The conversion loomed large in a brutal Week 15 loss that saw the Buccaneers squander a 28-14 fourth-quarter lead. Atlanta followed the fourth-down escape by marching into range for Zane Gonzalez’s walk-off field goal. It capped a Tampa Bay night defined by missed chances and defensive breakdowns. Baker Mayfield’s late interception only compounded the damage. It turned a potential clincher into catastrophe.

At 7-7, Tampa Bay now finds itself in a tight NFC South race instead of firm control. Meanwhile, the Falcons walk away with a morale-boosting comeback that reshaped the division race. For the Buccaneers, the sting isn’t just knowing a five-year standard crumbled on one snap. It's that they may no longer recover from this late season downward spiral.