The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their guy. After some drama, the Buccaneers and Mike Evans agreed to a new two-year deal in free agency. The contract keeps the long-time Buc in Florida, where he could potentially end his career. Keeping Evans around is obviously great, but the new contract could end up giving them yet another benefit.
The Buccaneers are also looking to keep Baker Mayfield around on a relatively reasonable deal. After his resurgence last season, Tampa Bay feels like they have a good shot at the playoffs again with Mayfield. One of Mayfield's requests was for the team to keep Evans. Now that he's officially on board, the Bucs are hoping Mayfield will re-sign with the team, per Adam Schefter.
“Bringing back Mike Evans not only will help the Buccaneers offense, but it also will serve as another recruiting pitch for free-agent QB Baker Mayfield, who hoped to continue playing with the standout wideout.”
What makes Evans such a good wide receiver? Well, his records speaks for themselves. He is the only wide receiver to reach 1,000 yards in each of his first ten seasons. He is as reliable as possible, which is great for a young underdog team like the Buccaneers. Evans made the transition from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield quite well, as he was also able to produce and help the team not only reach the playoffs, but win a game there.
The Buccaneers are once again the front-runners to win the NFC South division with Evans back. Now, all that's left is for Mayfield to make his return official as well.