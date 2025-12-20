Baker Mayfield's time with the Carolina Panthers was… not great, to say the least. After his exit from the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield struggled mightily with the team. That, coupled with issues with the coaching staff, led to Mayfield's swift exit that season. He would eventually join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'd find his groove once again.

With the Buccaneers facing off against the Panthers in Week 16, how do Mayfield's former teammates in Carolina feel about the quarterback? Despite the messy nature of his exit and Mayfield's, shall we way, fiery attitude, his former teammates seem to still hold him in high regard.

“Love the guy,” Derrick Brown said when asked about the now-Buccaneers quarterback, per David Newton. “Appreciate his time here. Hope him and the family are doing well.”

“It was a tough season for everybody,” Panthers CB Jaycee Horn said. “But yeah, he was a pro's pro throughout the whole process, still coming out there at practice, talking trash, trying to go hard, so a lot of respect.”

“Baker was a great teammate, a great leader, honestly one of the best guys I've been around,” Chuba Hubbard said.

Mayfield played seven games for the Panthers in 2022. In that time period, the Buccaneers QB averaged 187.6 yards per game, completing 57.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions. It's a far cry from his current form, where he's one of the better signal-callers in the NFL.

The Panthers and Buccaneers find themselves in an unlikely deadlock for the NFC South this season. Carolina has found some success this season with quarterback Bryce Young, while Tampa Bay has crashed back down to earth after an electric start to the season. This game, as well as their Week 18 tilt a few weeks from now, will likely decide who advances to the playoffs as the NFC South representative.