Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans are usually on the same page, but not on the biggest play of their Week 16 loss. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed his two star players were not on the same wavelength on their final offensive play of their loss to the Carolina Panthers, which Mayfield confirmed.

The play initially appeared to be an errant pass from Mayfield, which soared directly into the arms of Panthers safety Lathan Ransom. However, Bowles and Mayfield both admitted after the game that Evans stopped running his route once he believed Mayfield was scrambling.

Mayfield had just ripped off a 26-yard scramble a few plays before, the biggest gain of the Buccaneers' final drive. Bowles told reporters he only wanted a few more yards to get into kicker Chase McLaguhlin's range before the turnover, according to team writer Scott Smith.

Mayfield broke down the play a bit further, saying he wanted to get the ball into the hands of the Buccaneers' “best player.” The veteran quarterback did not necessarily accept the blame, rather saying he is “never going to trust [Evans'] instincts.”

“Stepping up into the pocket, the guy was going to be over the top of him — it was going to be a bang-bang play, but I trust Mike in those situations,” Mayfield said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. “That would've really put us in field goal range. We still had a timeout… I'm never going to question his instincts. You can look and say, ‘Should've done this, should've done that,' but it's just the timing of the play, and it happens in a millisecond. Unfortunately, today, it wasn't on the right side for us.”

The game was just Evans' second back from a two-month-long absence due to a shoulder injury. After leading Tampa Bay with 132 receiving yards in Week 15, Evans hauled in a team-high five catches against the Panthers.

The loss drops the Buccaneers to 7-8 and gives the Panthers control of the NFC South. Tampa Bay is now on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, likely needing to win the division to make the cut.