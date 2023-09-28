The Jason Momoa-led Minecraft film has received a huge post-WGA strike update.

Variety is reporting that there is a completed script for the upcoming Minecraft film. Momoa is attached to star in the film. Little else is known about the film, but production can begin in spring 2024. Perhaps then we'll receive more information about the video game adaptation.

Mojang Studios launched Minecraft in November 2011. It's remained one of the most popular games in the world since. The game is a 3D blocky world with infinite terrain to explore. Players can gather resources and create structures and such with it.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is most associated with his role as Aquaman in the DCU (formerly DCEU). He got his start starring in Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999-2001. Momoa would go on to have a bunch of leading television roles in the likes of North Shore and Stargate Atlantis.

His first mainstream role came in Game of Thrones. For a couple of years, Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series. While he made the jump to film, Momoa retained his TV roots in the years since. He's starred in the likes of Frontier and two Apple TV+ series, See and Chief of War.

Aquaman made his DCU debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Momoa would reprise the role in Justice League before getting his standalone film. Aquaman grossed over $1.1 billion at the box office during its 2018 theatrical release. A sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be released later this year. Momoa also starred in Dune and Fast X (as the antagonist).