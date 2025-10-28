Coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. However, they'll also be paying close attention to the looming NFL trade deadline.

At 2-5, the Raiders would need quite a turnaround to make the playoffs. That's not to say its impossible, as both hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith showed Las Vegas wanted to win now. But with their strategy not initially going as smoothly as planned, the Raiders may be forced to look to the future.

When it comes to potential trades, one decision has already been made easy for Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested early in the season and then doubled down on his wishes. As a free agent after the season, it seems likely the Raiders would want to get something in return rather than just see him walk.

Still, Las Vegas is reportedly content to keep Meyers sans a strong offer on the table, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Raiders aren't just going to give the wide receiver away.

There is one team in the league that could offer Las Vegas the deal their looking for. The New England Patriots are equipped with an extra fourth-round pick due to a draft trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots are surging, but they could use some extra firepower. Using their pick to land Meyers would show the team is serious about competing for a playoff spot. In turn, the San Francisco 49ers received a fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders for Deebo Samuel. The Raiders would be getting solid value in a fourth for Meyers, especially with a long-term deal seeming unlikely.

Raiders receive: 2025 NFL Draft fourth-round pick

Patriots receive: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers reunites with Patriots after Raiders trade

Article Continues Below

Meyers spent the first four years of his NFL career playing with the Patriots. While things have certainly changed under head coach Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels coached Meyers in his first stint with the team. It should be an easier transition for the receiver having played under New England's offensive coordinator than other pass catchers available.

The Patriots have clearly found their quarterback in Drake Maye. Heading into Week 9, he has thrown for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Furthermore, Maye leads the league with a completion percentage of 75.

Stefon Diggs has operated as his top receiver, catching 42 passes for 470 yard and a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte leads the team with five touchdown passes, making 23 total grabs for 431 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry has also been a crucial piece of the passing game, catching 25 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Adding Meyers to the mix only gives the Patriots a more dynamic passing game. During the 2025 season, he has caught 29 passes for 329 scoreless yards. However in 2024, Meyer made 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He has made 187 total grabs in his three years with the Raiders, turning them into 2,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Diggs, Meyers and Boutte would give the Patriots a formidable receiving trio. Adding in Hunter makes New England a difficult passing attack to stop. Now at 6-2 and pushing for a playoff spot, New England should do everything in their power to surround Maye with talent.

The Raiders may not want to trade Meyers, but watching him walk for nothing in free agency would be a true blow. For a fourth-round pick, the value may be too good for Las Vegas to pass up.