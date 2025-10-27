The Raiders’ stance on Jakobi Meyers hasn’t shifted just because the calendar has. The veteran wideout has reiterated he wants out, but Las Vegas isn’t operating a clearance sale. As the bye hit, the message remained the same: they’ll only move him for strong value, and nothing on the table has met that threshold yet.

Meyers, 28, has stayed professional, saying, “If I’m here I’m here,” while continuing to contribute (29 catches for 329 yards in six games) even as the organization signals it’s perfectly willing to let his contract run out if offers don’t match their valuation.

Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s in the final year of his contract and has publicly said he still wants to be traded. However, teams have had a hard time getting a clear read on whether Las Vegas is truly willing to move him.

The belief is that it would take at least a Day 2 pick for the Raiders to even consider it, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X.

Sources: Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s in the final year of his contract and has publicly said he still wants to be traded. However, teams have had a hard time getting a clear read on whether Las Vegas is truly willing to move… pic.twitter.com/S9ZovPwwZv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2025

That ask lines up with Meyers’ profile: a reliable, scheme-flexible receiver who wins on time and in structure. He’s not a pure splash-play merchant, but he raises the floor of an offense, especially on third down and in the red area, precisely the kind of piece contenders covet in November.

Article Continues Below

The ambiguity around the Raiders’ willingness adds another layer; front offices can call, but they’ll have to meet a bar Las Vegas has set publicly and privately.

Potential landing spots illustrate the breadth of his market. Teams seeking a steady WR2/chain-mover make the most sense: a Pittsburgh-looking-for-dependability archetype, a Buffalo contender that wants another trustworthy target, a New England reunion with instant system fit, or a Giants group that needs stability after injuries and inconsistency.

Each scenario depends on price, and a second or third-round pick is a meaningful chip for a rental, unless a team plans to extend him.

For now, the league knows two things: interest is real, and the Raiders won’t blink without a Day 2-caliber offer. Anything less likely leaves Meyers in silver and black through the deadline.