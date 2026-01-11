The Louisville basketball team has seen a resurgence over the last year, under the coaching of Pat Kelsey. Kelsey reached 300 career wins on Saturday, as Louisville took down Boston College in ACC play.

Following the game, Kelsey gave thanks to three specific people who have helped guide his career. Those are the people who hired him at each head coaching stop he has had.

“After the win, Kelsey took a moment to reflect on the journey, giving credit to the leadership that believed in him along the way at Winthrop, College of Charleston, and Louisville AD Josh Heird,” the 35KY Sports account posted to X, formerly Twitter.

🏀 Pat Kelsey earns his 300th career win after Louisville's victory over Boston College. After the win, Kelsey took a moment to reflect on the journey, giving credit to the leadership that believed in him along the way at Winthrop, College of Charleston, and Louisville AD Josh… pic.twitter.com/QhJhxUSop9 — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) January 10, 2026

Kelsey is in his second season at Louisville. He previously coached at College of Charleston and Winthrop, where he led both programs to the NCAA tournament.

This season, the Cardinals are 12-4 overall under Kelsey. Louisville basketball also has a 2-2 conference record.

Pat Kelsey hopes to take Louisville back to the NCAA tournament

Kelsey inherited a tough hand when he arrived at Louisville. The Cardinals had struggled under Kenny Payne, winning just a handful of games during Payne's turbulent tenure.

Kelsey started building a strong culture right away. In just his first season, he won close to 30 overall games and took Louisville to the NCAA tournament. He also famously walked around the school's campus trying to inspire Louisville students to come to games.

This season, Louisville basketball is again looking like a contender in the ACC. The Cardinals have put together some strong offensive performances. Louisville scored 45 points in the second half against Boston College on Saturday, to pull away in the game.

“Gritty, I think is the best word I can describe as to how our guys played tonight. Gritty, it wasn't the prettiest thing in the world. Obviously with injuries and people out and things like that, guys have to step up, play in different roles than they're normally playing. Guys had to play extended minutes, more minutes than they normally play. But I just thought our guys were gritty,” Kelsey said about the win, per Sports Illustrated.

Louisville next takes on Virginia in a key ACC game on Tuesday.