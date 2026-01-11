The Auburn basketball team boat raced Arkansas on Saturday, winning by a 95-73 score. Auburn basketball coach Steven Pearl sent a clear message to his team following the blowout win.

“After Tuesday night, lesser teams would've continued to harp on that (and) let that affect their performance (and) get too low. We've got to do the same thing after tonight. We beat a top 15 team. We can't let that get us too high now,” Pearl said postgame, per The Next Round.

Auburn bounced back on Saturday after a devastating loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday, January 8. Auburn's win was so rough for Arkansas head coach John Calipari to watch that Calipari said he would burn the tape of the game.

The Tigers are now 10-6 on the season, following the win over the Razorbacks.

Auburn got what it wanted against Arkansas

In Saturday's victory, the Tigers scored 48 points in the paint. Arkansas coach Calipari was furious with what he he saw from his Razorbacks defense. Auburn shot close to 57 percent from the field.

“We did a good job of running our stuff, making them cover,” Pearl said, per Whole Hog Sports. “Ultimately it allowed us to get back and build our defense, which was by far the best outing we’ve had defensively this season.”

Pearl was overjoyed to see his squad bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M just a few days before the Arkansas contest.

“Our players wanted this for our fans,” Pearl added. “They wanted to do it for the Auburn family, because you know that we’ve had some devastating losses this year as a group, whether it’s football or basketball, so our guys wanted to be able to repay them for everything they do for us and the support they give us. I thought our guys came out and obviously gave great effort.”

Auburn is now 1-2 in the SEC this season. The Tigers next play Missouri on Wednesday.