The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will be facing off against each other, as both teams are among two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season. After a disastrous season last year, the 76ers have came back and played some good basketball, and mostly because they've been able to stay healthy.

As for the Raptors, they were also near the bottom of the standings last season, but with the addition of Brandon Ingram, they've been able to elevate. It should be a good matchup between both teams, but they're dealing with injuries to some of their key players.

Embiid is listed on the injury report with left knee injury management, Barnes has a right knee sprain, and Ingram has a right thumb sprain.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Raptors

Embiid is listed as questionable against the Raptors, and it's uncertain if he'll play today since they are on the first game of a back-to-back. The 76ers have been careful with how much they play Embiid, and since last season, the plan has been for him not to play back-to-backs.

Earlier this season he wasn't playing every other day, but they've allowed him to do so as the season goes on, and he's looked good. If Embiid plays in this game, there's a good chance that he won't play tomorrow. It'll be interesting to see what the 76ers have in store for his availability.

Raptors injury report

Barnes and Ingram are listed as questionable, and it's uncertain if they'll play. Ingram didn't play in their last game with the sprain and was listed as questionable prior, so he may be a game-time decision. Barnes also did not play in that game after being listed as questionable, so his status is up in the air as well.

If they don't play today, they may have a better chance of playing tomorrow.