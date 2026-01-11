After a 10-3 season for Texas football and missing the playoffs, the Longhorns were focused on returning to the playoffs in 2026. Arch Manning took a pay cut to make sure the Longhorns could have the money needed to make a run at a title. Now, the team has put that money to use and made a major move in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Star receiver Cam Coleman, from Auburn, has committed to Texas, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Coleman was the number five-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. Further, the receiver was the second-best at his position, only behind Jeremiah Smith. Originally, Coleman was committed to Texas A&M, but reopened his recruitment after Jimbo Fisher was fired. He landed at Auburn, where his high school coach, Patrick Nix, played, and his son, Bo Nix, played originally.

The wideout has been a stud in his first two seasons. In his freshman year, Coleman brought in 37 receptions for 598 yards and found paydirt eight times. In 2025, he had 56 receptions for 708 yards and five scores. He did all of this while having five different quarterbacks throwing to him, including players such as Payton Thorne and Jackson Arnold. None of the quarterbacks passing to him has been at the level of Manning.

This is also a big deal for the Longhorns. Not only does it give Manning a new target, but it is a target that will complement Ryan Wingo on the other side. Wingo just finished his sophomore year, hauling in 834 yards and seven scores. While Wingo is back, the next two top receivers will not be. DeAndre Moore Jr. is in the portal, and he was second on the team with 532 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Parker Livingstone was third in receiving on the team and will be playing for rival Oklahoma next year.

Texas is currently ranked fifth in the transfer portal rankings per 247Sports. They have brought in 12 commits, with four four-star players and one five-star, Coleman.