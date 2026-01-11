On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets will hit the floor at home for a game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets are trying their best to hold down the fort after the recent injury to Nikola Jokic, who has been out of the lineup for the last several games due to a knee ailment.

The Nuggets' injury report against the Bucks on Sunday is a crowded one. Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, while Christian Braun is probable with the same injury. Aaron Gordon is also listed as probable with a right hamstring strain.

Jonas Valanciunas, Cameron Johnson, and Jokic will all remain out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is probable for the Bucks with a right hip contusion.

The Nuggets picked up impressive road wins last week against the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, but lost at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, with Murray missing that contest and the team being outscored by 24 in the fourth quarter.

The influx of injuries for the Nuggets has given some younger players an opportunity to increase their offensive output, and one player who has taken full advantage of that is Peyton Watson, who scored 25 points against the Hawks to go along with 11 rebounds.

Denver will hope that Watson's confidence level will continue to remain at a high level so he can contribute more consistently once Jokic is back in the lineup.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they have a weak portion of their schedule coming up, with games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets on the horizon.

In any case, their game against the Bucks is set to tip off on Sunday evening at 8:00 pm ET from the Ball Arena in Denver.