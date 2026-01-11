Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson fired up the locker room with a fiery speech after the Bears' shocking 31-27 playoff comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Trailing 21-3 at halftime, Chicago outscored Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth quarter to reach the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2010 season.

Johnson and the Bears’ players celebrated in the locker room as he opened his postgame speech with a bold message.

“F**k the Packers!” Johnson yelled. F**k them! F**king hate those guys!”

"F*ck the Packers! F*ck them! I f*cking hate those guys!" Ben Johnson and the Bears' locker room were full of vibes after their comeback win last night to advance to the divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs 🔊 (via @ChicagoBears)pic.twitter.com/CrqZsAViiH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

His intensity comes from a long-standing rivalry and his days as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, where he relished facing Packers coach Matt LaFleur. This was his first year as Bears head coach, and after splitting the regular-season series 1-1, he led the team to a dramatic playoff win.

“To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” Johnson infamously said at his Bears introductory press conference.

The Bears-Packers rivalry, going back to 1921 with more than 200 meetings, added extra fuel, especially after Green Bay cornerback Keisean Nixon made pregame comments about “wanting” the Bears.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike,” Johnson said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “This one meant something to us.”

QB Caleb Williams and the team used that to initiate the comeback. Williams completed 24-of-48 passes for 361 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including the go-ahead score to DJ Moore in the final minutes. Packers QB Jordan Love went 24-of-46 for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams doubled down on that sentiment.

“They wanted us. That's what I heard,” Williams said, per The Athletic's Dan Wiederer. “They wanted it and they got it.”

Johnson backed up his words and delivered.