Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders long before their Week 8 bye week. But even with an extra week off to think about things, Meyers' desires haven't changed.

Still, as long as he is wearing a Raiders jersey, the wide receiver plans on keeping it professional. But as the trade deadline approaches, Meyers is still looking for a move out of Las Vegas, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

“I've got no control over that, if I'm here I'm here,” Meyers said.

“Oh for sure,” he added when asked if he still wants to be traded. “But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football.”

Meyers wasn't able to play in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee and toe injuries. But prior to that absence, he has caught 29 passes for 329 scoreless yards, ranking second on the team in both categories. While he hasn't caught a touchdown yet, Meyers came down with four scores in 2024 and eight in 2023.

Over his entire seven-year NFL career, the receiver has made 422 grabs for 4,921 yards and 20 touchdowns. If the Raiders were to make Meyers available for trade, he would certainly attract interest from any contending team in need of a receiver.

When Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll, and subsequently traded for quarterback Geno Smith, they were hoping to compete in 2025. However, things have gone awry, as the Raiders are entering their bye week with a 2-5.

Las Vegas has been reluctant to deal Meyers thus far. But perhaps slipping further out of contention prior to the trade deadline will force their hand.