Free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has yet to find a new home this offseason, and the Chicago Cubs' recent five-year, $175 million deal with third baseman Alex Bregman could impact the star’s market.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Bellinger’s age is a factor. Given that Bregman is older and received a five-year deal, it is possible that other teams may eventually realize that they will have to afford the slugger more years.

“Bellinger is 30. The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported he wants seven years. Another of Boras’ 30-year-old free agents, right-hander Dylan Cease, earlier this offseason signed a seven-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Bregman turns 32 in March. Snell was 32 in the first season of his Dodgers deal. Their respective five-year contracts will take them through their age 36 seasons, the same age Cease will be when his deal expires.”

Article Continues Below

Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, has been known to be an aggressive negotiator. As a result, it is unclear where teams such as the New York Yankees and New York Mets stand on a potential deal of the former MVP

“Like it or not, this is Boras’ rationale for wanting seven years for Bellinger, an idea the Yankees continue to resist. Will Bellinger get seven? It’s anyone’s guess. Does he warrant seven? Maybe not. But Boras is not going to relent until later in the offseason, if he does at all.”

It remains to be seen where Bellinger will end up, but Bregman’s new contract could make talks more intriguing for all involved.