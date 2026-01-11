The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their best offensive players when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in round one of the 2026 NFL Playoffs. Despite recent optimism, the team ruled out star right tackle Lane Johnson, who continues to deal with a lingering foot injury.

Johnson, who has not played since Week 11, was listed as questionable throughout the week. He returned to practice during the team's Wild Card prep week, but headlined their official Wild Card inactive list, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The team had been hoping for Johnson's return after missing the final seven games of the regular season. He logged three consecutive limited practices from Wednesday to Friday, giving fans reason to believe in his return.

However, his status was officially in doubt when he did not appear on the field at Levi's Stadium during warmups, NBC Sports' John Clark reported.

All of the Eagles offensive line is out here and no sign of Lane Johnson pic.twitter.com/F8ors2tmP6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 11, 2026

Without their longtime tackle, the Eagles are poised to give Fred Johnson his first career playoff start. The seven-year veteran has started eight games in the regular season, including the last seven at right tackle.

Fred Johnson will join Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata and Tyler Steen for another start up front. Philadelphia has also ruled out backup center Brett Toth, who has been dealing with a concussion.

Lane Johnson's loss hurts the Eagles most in pass protection, the area in which he is the best on the team. However, they might luck out with the matchup against the 49ers, who were last in the league with only 20 sacks in the regular season.