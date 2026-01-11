Few teams have been better in the 2026 college football transfer portal than Texas, which just landed another major commitment, a running back it stole right out of the hands of Alabama. The Longhorns' latest surprise addition comes in the form of NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers.

Smothers, a 2025 first-team All-SEC running back, flipped his commitment from Alabama to Texas on Sunday, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported. He initially committed to the Tide on Jan. 5 and lasted less than a week before choosing Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns instead.

Smothers entered the portal after racking up 939 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in 2025. After beginning his college football career at Oklahoma, the former three-star recruit transferred to NC State ahead of the 2024 season.

The Charlotte native's commitment is the second major addition Sarkisian has made to Texas' 2026 running back room through the college football transfer portal. He just landed All-Big 12 running back Raleek Brown from Arizona State on Jan. 8.

Smothers is rated as the second-best running back in the portal by 247 Sports. He is only listed behind Caleb Hawkins, who committed to Oklahoma State from North Texas.

Texas forms elite RB tandem with Hollywood Smothers

With Smothers, Texas went from having one of the worst backfield situations in the country to arguably the best running back tandem in just a matter of weeks. The Longhorns began the offseason after losing four running backs to the portal, including leading rushers Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.

Smothers and Brown join rising junior Christian Clark in Texas' new backfield. Clark did not play much in the regular season, but he broke out with 105 rushing yards against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Dating back to his days as the head coach of USC, Sarkisian's offenses have always operated best with multiple star running backs. He now has three potential starting-caliber players in his backfield, barring a late transfer decision from either Brown or Clark.

With Arch Manning returning and Texas also adding star receiver Cam Coleman in the portal, the Longhorns have quickly formed one of the best offenses on paper entering the new year. Despite a disappointing 2025 season, Sarkisian's team is an early favorite to repeat as the preseason No. 1-ranked team in 2026.