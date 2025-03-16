In a highly anticipated rematch at UFC Vegas 104, Roman Dolidze secured a hard-fought victory over Marvin Vettori, winning via unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 49-46 in his favor. This win marked a significant moment for Dolidze, who had been seeking redemption since their first encounter in March 2023, where Vettori emerged victorious by decision. The Georgian middleweight's performance not only showcased his growth as a fighter but also positioned him for future challenges against the division's elite.

Dolidze's journey to this moment has been marked by resilience and determination. Since joining the UFC in 2020, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and improve, culminating in a four-fight winning streak before his loss to Vettori. Following that defeat, Dolidze rebounded with a decision win over Anthony Smith and a TKO victory against Kevin Holland, setting the stage for his rematch against Vettori.

The fight itself was a closely contested battle, with both fighters giving their all over the course of five rounds. Vettori, known for his relentless pressure and volume striking, initially looked to assert his dominance. However, Dolidze's improved strategy and conditioning allowed him to keep pace with Vettori, landing significant strikes and pushing the Italian onto the back foot at times.

Roman Dolidze takes the decision, calls out two former champions

The bout was a testament to Dolidze's evolution as a fighter. Unlike their first encounter, where he fought with anger and aggression, Dolidze approached this rematch with a more measured and confident approach. He effectively varied his strikes, using his jab to keep Vettori at distance while also landing powerful kicks and body shots. Vettori, despite his usual high output, found himself struggling to land clean shots as Dolidze's defense improved significantly.

In the post-fight interview, Dolidze was assertive and direct, calling out two of the division's biggest names: Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. With a confident smile, he declared, “Just give me a date. You know I only need five days' notice.” This bold statement reflects Dolidze's newfound confidence and readiness to face the best in the middleweight division.

Dolidze's victory over Vettori not only avenges his previous loss but also propels him into the top ten of the UFC's middleweight rankings. His ability to outlast and outmaneuver a top-ranked opponent like Vettori demonstrates his potential to compete at the highest level. The Georgian fighter's callouts of Whittaker and Adesanya are not merely bravado; they reflect his genuine belief in his ability to challenge for the title.

For Vettori, the loss is a setback after a period of inconsistency. Despite his strong performances against top opponents, Vettori has struggled to maintain a consistent winning streak. This defeat may prompt him to reassess his strategy and prepare differently for future bouts.

Roman Dolidze's victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104 is a defining moment in his career. It showcases his growth as a fighter and positions him for significant matchups in the future. With his sights set on the division's elite, Dolidze is ready to take on the biggest challenges in the middleweight division, and his recent performance suggests he is more than capable of holding his own against the best. As he moves forward, Dolidze will undoubtedly face tougher tests, but his confidence and skillset make him a compelling figure in the world of MMA.