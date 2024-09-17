The Minnesota Wild ventured into territory that was completely unknown to most of its core last season — missing the playoffs. For the first time in five years, the Wild were not one of the sixteen teams to advance to the dance in 2023-24. Despite winning 10 of 14 games between late January and late February, the club faded down the stretch, eventually finishing 39-33-10.

That was a full 11 points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference. It was a tough season in Saint Paul, with captain Jared Spurgeon playing just 16 games, veterans Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson both experiencing down years, and no goaltender able to manage above a .900 save percentage. When the dust settled, not even another superstar campaign from Kirill Kaprizov could keep this squad afloat.

And the team didn't really get any better in the offseason, which is to be expected considering the club has continued to be hindered by the massive buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Mercifully, this is the last year that the two veterans will cost a fortune, with the franchise set to pay each just over $7.3 million in 2024-25. For the following three campaigns, the pair will be owed just $1.6 million combined.

That means that general manager Bill Guerin will have some wiggle room with the roster next summer, but that is a long way away. The front office wasn't able to spend much money in free agency, only adding bottom-six forwards Jakub Lauko and Yakov Trenin. With a significant handicap in making the team better externally, it's even more important that the internal development continues to keep this club competitive.

But do the Wild have the team to make a triumphant return to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs? We'll find out in 82 games, but if a couple of these bold predictions come true, that monumental task will get at least a little bit easier.

Kirill Kaprizov plays a full season, competes for Hart Trophy

Kaprizov is one of the biggest draft steals in NHL history after being selected No. 135 overall by the Wild in the 2015 draft. He scored 51 points in 55 games in his rookie season in 2020-21 and has been over a point-per-game since. He has emerged into Minnesota's best player, and one of the best left wingers in the game, period.

The 27-year-old proved he could hang with the superstars after amassing a phenomenal 47 goals and 108 points in 81 games in 2021-22, adding another seven goals and eight points in six playoff games. And the Russian was just as good last year, missing eight games due to injury but still managing 46 goals and 96 points in 75 tilts.

Kaprizov is one of the most fun players to watch in the NHL, and if the Wild are going to hang around a postseason spot this year, he's going to be the catalyst. If he can stay healthy for a full 82-game slate, there's no reason he shouldn't continue improving, and even crack 50 goals and 110 points.

If Marco Rossi can also build on a strong rookie season, that top line — along with Mats Zuccarello — should be dangerous from start to finish. If we're being bold, let's predict that Kaprizov has his best season while in his prime, and ends up at least finishing in the top-10 for Hart Trophy voting as league MVP. Minnesota badly needs that kind of season from their best player if they hope to be competitive in 2024-25.

Brock Faber scores over 60 points, is a finalist for Norris Trophy

Without the services of Spurgeon for most of last season, rookie Brock Faber broke onto the scene and proved that he's the blue liner of the future in Saint Paul. The 22-year-old came over in the trade that sent Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, and he's already become a fan favorite. And that's not just because he's from Maple Grove, MN, or because he played three fruitful seasons as a University of Minnesota Golden Gopher.

It's because Faber was spectacular in his first NHL season, playing a full 82 games and recording eight goals and 47 points. He manned the top powerplay unit, and from start to finish looked like the best defenseman on the team despite his lack of experience. The excellent campaign earned Faber well-deserved recognition; he finished second to only Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard in Calder Trophy voting. And there were many who believed he deserved to win the award.

Entering his sophomore campaign, Faber should be even better with a full year of experience under his belt. The Wild clearly have a ton of faith in this player, as evidenced by him earning a lucrative eight-year, $68 million contract extension on July 29. He set single-season franchise records for assists, points, blocked shots, and time on ice by a rookie defenseman, and his 2,047:53 time on ice was the highest single-season figure by a rookie since the statistic began being recorded in 1997–98.

All that being said, the Wild have a great one in Brock Faber. And expect him to be even better in 2024-25, with 15-20 goals and over 60 points not at all impossible for the budding star. Norris Trophy consideration is very bold, but this is going to be one of the better D-men in the league before long.

Filip Gustavsson gets traded; Jesper Wallstedt takes over starting role

One of the main reasons the Wild were unable to return to the dance in 2024 is due to goaltending. Neither Filip Gustavsson nor Marc-Andre Fleury were able to manage above a .900 save percentage, and Gustavsson was especially poor at times. That was really disappointing considering how effective he was in 2022-23.

But Jesper Wallstedt is waiting for his opportunity. After being selected No. 20 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old has put together two excellent campaigns with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League. And although rumors that Gustavsson will be moved have not yet come true, that could still happen.

Gustavsson remains a valuable trade chip, and with Fleury already making it clear he's going to play one more season with the Wild before retiring, something has to give. It's possible that Guerin and the front office hold onto three goalies this year, but he should look to move Gustavsson and give Wallstedt a real chance, not just three games like he got last year.

Wallstedt, along with Yaroslav Askarov, is the top goaltending prospect in the NHL, and it's time for him to get a full time shot. Fleury is a legend, but he should be playing less games as a 39-year-old. If that duo starts off slowly, as was the case last year, it could be Wallstedt's net to lose in 2024-25. Regardless, it's almost certainly going to be his before long.