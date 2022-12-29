By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin tried to hold himself back from jumping to certain conclusions after a 42-25 Texas Tech victory in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

“I’m not a jump to conclusions guy because you lose a game, but, you know, you guys have been around here,” Kiffin said. “We’ve won ten games and made changes, so we will look at everything in our program. I’m sure there will be some changes made in some areas because I think the good thing about our fans they know about me, this is not acceptable. That makes us 8-5 and finish the season like that and come down here and do that. There will be some changes made.”

Though they pulled off a heist on an SEC rival when they landed Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas in the football transfer portal, Lane Kiffin still felt anxious about not only earning other recruits from the portal after the loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, but losing his own.

“Obviously in the recruiting you have to go right into this thing because now we’ve got to figure out all these portal guys that are in the portal,” Kiffin said. “I have to make sure our guys aren’t getting bought, and we keep our own guys. There’s a lot going on.

“But staff and administration around the building and stuff, we will always look at all that stuff.”

Lane Kiffin, who shot down any speculation of leaving for Auburn in late November, still showed confidence in his coaching staff and players after the loss.

“When I say this I mean this: I thought that their staff and players did a great job,” Kiffin said. “I thought they had them ready to play. We knew they played hard with an overachieving model of team that talk from people in the conference how hard they play.”