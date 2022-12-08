By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Dillon Johnson is no longer a Mississippi State Bulldog, and he took a wild shot at head coach Mike Leach when announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

The running back clearly has no love lost for Leach, made abundantly clear by his farewell Twitter post.

“Since I’m not very tough, and Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me,” Johnson wrote.

The junior also expressed his appreciation to his close circle for their support and Mississippi State’s players, trainers and fans.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for the endless love and support they have shown me throughout the season,” he wrote. “To Mississippi State University, my teammates, trainers, and amazing fans, it has been an honor to participate in this program with you all. Together, you guys have helped me build my character and skills tremendously.”

Just over 12 hours later, Johnson posted again on Twitter, vowing to explain the full story and quiet the rumors on Instagram Live.

Going Live on IG @1 I’ll tell you guys everything that Really happened and quiet the Rumors — Dillon Johnson (@Dill_7k) December 8, 2022

Leach seemed to confirm the transfer in a text to ESPN: “We only comment on players currently with our program. In any case, we wish him the best with his future.” Johnson’s name hadn’t been entered into the transfer portal as of Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

He’ll finish the season with 89 rush attempts for 488 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 48 receptions for 285 yards.