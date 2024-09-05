The Missouri football program entered the 2024 college football season with lofty expectations and a spot in the top-25 rankings. Even though the SEC improved with Texas and Oklahoma, Missouri is expected to be a factor in the conference.

In Week 1, the Tigers did what they were supposed to with an easy 51-0 win over Murray State at home. In Week 2, they face Buffalo in another home game. However, the Tigers were dealt a big injury blow with tight end Brett Norfleet being ruled out, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: Missouri will be without star sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet against Buffalo on Saturday. He suffered a shoulder injury against Murray State, which is not a long-term injury. He’s considered week-to-week. Norfleet was an All-SEC freshman in 2023.'

The bad news is Norfleet is dealing with an injury this early in the season. The silver lining, however, is that Thamel reports that the injury is not expected to be a long-term one, which is certainly promising for the Tigers.

Brett Norfleet expected to be a big piece for Missouri

Norfleet is entering his sophomore season for the Tigers, but he is expected to be a big weapon on the offense. In 2023, Norfleet had 17 catches for 195 yards and three scores in 10 games while Tyler Stephens was listed as the starting tight end on the depth chart. Norfleet's blocking ability is also a big thing that impresses the team and coaching staff.

In Week 1, he had just one catch for four yards before leaving the game in the third quarter in Week 1. Now, he is out for Week 2 but Missouri remains hopeful Norfleet can return soon and be a big part of the offense.

Stephens, the other tight end for Missouri, had two catches for 17 yards in the opener, although Missouri had a comfortable 35-0 lead at halftime. The Tigers face Buffalo in Week 2 but then have a tough game against Boston College and Vanderbilt before a Week 5 bye.