Penn State football holds this No. 1 ranking: Sitting at the top of the 2027 college football recruiting class already. Now they've landed a four-star representing the next cycle.

Head coach James Franklin and his staff landed Gabriel Jenkins Monday — who hails from Pittsburgh. He's also the third talent from Imani Christian High to join the Nittany Lions. PSU already has 2025 signing Dayshaun Burnett. Plus received a verbal commitment via David Davis, who's a 2026 talent.

Jenkins, though, boosts the Lions' 2027 class this early in the recruiting game. He dove into why he shut his recruitment down early with Ryan Snyder of On3/Rivals.

“I committed because I love Penn State,” Jenkins said. “They’ve been one of my top schools since I was young, and now both of my teammates are committed there. Who wouldn’t want to keep playing with them?”

Penn State putting together impressive recruiting results for next 2 classes

PSU is igniting massive momentum ahead of the 2025 season. The Nittany Lions rank ahead of Big Ten rival Ohio State in the AP Top 25 poll. The nation's No. 2 ranked team is generating a new buzz in State College.

Penn State is fielding impressive recruiting results too. With Franklin and company jumping ahead at building both the 2026 and '27 crew.

Franklin and the Lions landed a potential future Tyler Warren for the former recruiting class. Four-star Pierce Petersohn chose Penn State on June 25. He brings a still growing 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame to the Lions.

Penn State beat out the likes of Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech for Elijah Littlejohn to boost the defense. The linebacker ranks as the nation's No. 24 overall edge rusher — handing PSU a potential successor for Abdul Carter down the road.

But the Lions got active in the college football transfer portal too. Amare Campbell of North Carolina joined on May 7.

Penn State still has position battles to address. But they've made an impressive run with grabbing future Lions before Nevada heads to Happy Valley on Aug. 30.