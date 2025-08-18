As analyst Joel Klatt is going all-in on the Clemson football team this season, the hype around the team continues as the former quarterback for the University of Colorado makes a bold prediction for the program. Correspondingly, with the Clemson football team looking to rank high on the AP Poll throughout the season, Klatt would predict major accomplishments for the program.

Klatt would speak on his podcast on Monday and predict the College Football Playoff bracket and place the Tigers as having a bye with a win in the ACC championship game. The college football analyst has the No. 3-ranked Clemson's pathway as beating the No. 6 Oregon Ducks first, then the University of Texas, and eventually beating the reigning champions, Ohio State, to win the national title.

Consequently, it wouldn't be the first time Klatt has been publicly high on the Tigers, saying on his show on July 21 that they will have “an outstanding year.”

“I think they're going to have an outstanding year,” Klatt said. “They finished with 10 years last year, snuck into the playoff. They beat SMU in that championship game. Gave Texas everything they could handle. Dabo [Swinney] seems to have this confidence back. They bring back 16 starters from last year's group. [Cade] Klubnik is back, third season as a starter, third season with his offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, four returning starters on the offensive line.”

Joel Klatt has had high expectations for the Clemson football team

While some in the sports world have the Clemson football team as the villains, as ESPN wrote, the team is expected to make huge strides this upcoming season, led by head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klatt would continue about the Tigers and say that they benefit from an easier schedule than most and that he would be “surprised” if they didn't make the national semifinals.

“It's not a very difficult schedule,” Klatt said. “You could make a strong argument that their two most difficult games are non-conference games. They're going to have LSU in the opener, and they're going to have South Carolina. I think both of those games are tougher than any game they have on the rest of their schedule. And the in the ACC, they don't play Miami. They get SMU at home. They have road games at Georgia Tech and Louisville.”

“This is a team that for sure will be in the playoff, and I think could make a deep run,” Klatt continued. “I'll be pretty surprised if this is not a team in the national semifinals. And you know what, I'm toying around with, in my bracket, putting them as a team playing for the national championship. We'll just see who they play.”

Subsequently, the Clemson football team looks to improve after finishing 10-4, 7-1 in conference play, and losing in the CFP to the Longhorns in the first round.