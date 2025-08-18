Big Ten officials want to pitch an idea that would expand the College Football Playoff from its current 12 team format to potentially up to 28. The problem is that administrators around the college football landscape aren't thrilled with the league's execution.

News of the Big Ten's plan leaked before commissioner Tony Petitti was able to inform the nine other FBS commissioners personally, according to a report from CBS Sports.

“We sound like immature children throwing garbage against the wall,” one CFP executive that the outlet characterized as “upset” said.

The leak comes less than four months before the December 1 deadline for college football officials to decide on a new playoff format. Previous proposals would expand the tournament from 12 to 16 teams, with the four power conferences quibbling over the allocation of automatic bids.

“It's frustrating that these topics can't be discussed behind the scenes and brought out to the public once they've been vetted,” an SEC administrator said.

While the two proposals from the Big Ten — one for 24 teams and the other for 28 — are considerably bigger than a 16-team field, the league has stayed staunch in its hope for multiple automatic qualifiers for each power conference. CBS Sports reports that the Big Ten's preferred version of a 16-team field would give them and the SEC four automatic bids each, with two each going to the ACC and Big 12, and one for the Group of Six conferences.

The model that the ACC and Big 12 prefer would give one auto bid to each power conference, one to the Group of Six and 11 at-large bids.

“There was enough conversation about it that it filtered into conversations between the league offices,” another SEC administrator told CBS.

The Big Ten and SEC hold decisive voting power on the CFP board as the two biggest and most lucrative leagues. If they cannot agree on a new format by the deadline, then the playoff will stay at 12 teams — for now.

More NCAA Football News
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Joel Klatt predicts Clemson over Ohio State as national champsZachary Weinberger ·
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center.
Norfolk State, Delaware State to headline ESPN First Take HBCU tourRandall Barnes ·
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State's new head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle, is featured during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni Stadium in Dover on April 12, 2025.
Former Oregon WR Ryan Pellum speaks on transferring to Delaware StateRandall Barnes ·
Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Auburn football to retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey, joining fellow alum Bo Jackson and cementing his place among Tiger legends.
Cam Newton to join Bo Jackson on Auburn football’s exclusive jersey retirement listYasmin Edañol ·
LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron watches a game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights from the sidelines at Yulman Stadium.
LSU football national title winner Ed Orgeron ‘getting itch’ to return to coachingZachary Weinberger ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day officially names Julian Sayin Week 1 starting QBRexwell Villas ·