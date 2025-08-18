Auburn football legend Cam Newton has been ranked the top post-2000 talent and one of college football’s most dominant players. This season, the Tigers will honor him by officially retiring his iconic No. 2 jersey, according to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. With this milestone, his legacy is cemented, as he becomes only the fourth player to receive such recognition. His number will now stand alongside other Auburn football icons, including Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley.

The ceremony will take place on October 11, before Auburn’s game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans will see Cam Newton return to the spotlight where he once dominated. For Auburn football, the retirement of No. 2 elevates his place in the program’s highest tier of legends.

Cam Newton’s impact on Auburn football remains unmatched. In 2010, he led the Tigers to an undefeated season, the SEC title, and a national championship. Moreover, his Heisman Trophy campaign that year remains one of the most electrifying in college football. Through his leadership, highlight-reel plays, and ability to elevate his teammates, Newton made that season unforgettable. As a result, Auburn fans will forever link him with the program’s most iconic moments.

Now, by joining Bo Jackson as part of Auburn football royalty, Newton enters an elite group. Jackson’s name has long stood as the gold standard of excellence for the Tigers. Similarly, Cam Newton now shares that platform, reflecting how his single season in 2010 carried historic weight. Together, the two names symbolize different eras but the same standard of greatness.

In addition, Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley each left a mark that shaped Auburn’s identity. Cam Newton’s jersey retirement adds another chapter to that story. Ultimately, the recognition honors more than just statistics; it honors his ability to define Auburn football for a generation of fans.

Finally, on October 11, the crowd will witness Auburn football elevate Newton’s legacy to permanent status. For those in attendance, it will be a moment of history, as Cam Newton and Bo Jackson forever anchor Auburn’s tradition of excellence.