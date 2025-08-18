Auburn football legend Cam Newton has been ranked the top post-2000 talent and one of college football’s most dominant players. This season, the Tigers will honor him by officially retiring his iconic No. 2 jersey, according to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. With this milestone, his legacy is cemented, as he becomes only the fourth player to receive such recognition. His number will now stand alongside other Auburn football icons, including Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley.

The ceremony will take place on October 11, before Auburn’s game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans will see Cam Newton return to the spotlight where he once dominated. For Auburn football, the retirement of No. 2 elevates his place in the program’s highest tier of legends.

Cam Newton’s impact on Auburn football remains unmatched. In 2010, he led the Tigers to an undefeated season, the SEC title, and a national championship. Moreover, his Heisman Trophy campaign that year remains one of the most electrifying in college football. Through his leadership, highlight-reel plays, and ability to elevate his teammates, Newton made that season unforgettable. As a result, Auburn fans will forever link him with the program’s most iconic moments.

Now, by joining Bo Jackson as part of Auburn football royalty, Newton enters an elite group. Jackson’s name has long stood as the gold standard of excellence for the Tigers. Similarly, Cam Newton now shares that platform, reflecting how his single season in 2010 carried historic weight. Together, the two names symbolize different eras but the same standard of greatness.

In addition, Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley each left a mark that shaped Auburn’s identity. Cam Newton’s jersey retirement adds another chapter to that story. Ultimately, the recognition honors more than just statistics; it honors his ability to define Auburn football for a generation of fans.

Finally, on October 11, the crowd will witness Auburn football elevate Newton’s legacy to permanent status. For those in attendance, it will be a moment of history, as Cam Newton and Bo Jackson forever anchor Auburn’s tradition of excellence.

More NCAA Football News
LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron watches a game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights from the sidelines at Yulman Stadium.
LSU football national title winner Ed Orgeron ‘getting itch’ to return to coachingZachary Weinberger ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day officially names Julian Sayin Week 1 starting QBRexwell Villas ·
Deion Sanders, Nike, Colorado Football, Nike Air DT '92
Deion Sanders receives 1-of-1 birthday gift from Nike, Colorado FootballDominik Zawartko ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) warms up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame transfer beats out LSU transfer in Syracuse QB competitionTroy Finnegan ·
Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne (2) ruins the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines opener opponent makes big QB decisionMiguel La Torre ·
Notre Dame quarterbacks CJ Carr (12) and Kenny Minchey (8) warm up Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Why Notre Dame football will finish worse than first AP Top 25 rankingLorenzo J Reyna ·